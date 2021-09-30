Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 398,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 342,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.