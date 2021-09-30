Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,145. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

