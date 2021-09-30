Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

