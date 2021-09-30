Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,081 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $23,056,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $20,603,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

