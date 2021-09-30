Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,606 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,578. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

