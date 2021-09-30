PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. PAE posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Friday. 5,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. PAE has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $558.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.27.

