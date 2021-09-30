PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NYSE PD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 2,045,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,105. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,805 shares of company stock worth $9,978,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

