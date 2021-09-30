Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
