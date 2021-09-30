Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

PANW opened at $473.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

