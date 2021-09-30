Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 525,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $192.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.