Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,206 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

