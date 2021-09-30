Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 2,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,777,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

