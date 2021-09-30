Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.69

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$8.70. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 139,403 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The company has a market cap of C$715.18 million and a P/E ratio of 192.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

