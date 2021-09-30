Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Paychex worth $88,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.85 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

