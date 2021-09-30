PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading 2.2% Higher

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.79. 1,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

