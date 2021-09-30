Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

