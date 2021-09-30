Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

