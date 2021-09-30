Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$42.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,924. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of -46.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock worth $9,570 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

