Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $127,348,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

