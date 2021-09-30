Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

