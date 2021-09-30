Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SQ opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.