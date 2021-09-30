Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

