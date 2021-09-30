Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,838 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

PFE stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 102,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.