PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 68.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

PCG stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

