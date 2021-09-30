Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 59,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,418. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

