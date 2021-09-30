Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.10

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 892126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

