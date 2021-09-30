Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.10

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 892126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
