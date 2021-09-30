Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 321,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.