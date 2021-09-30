Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Pinterest stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

