Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 681.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,577. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

