Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Bank in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

