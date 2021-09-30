Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Purchases 1,320,000 Shares

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,432,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLAG opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 136.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Green by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.