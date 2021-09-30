Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Purchases 1,320,000 Shares

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,432,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE PLAG opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 136.66%.
Planet Green Company Profile
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
