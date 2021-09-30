PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

