Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The firm has a market cap of $591.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

