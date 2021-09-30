Polkamon (PMON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00136786 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.33 or 0.99877741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.62 or 0.06891657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00769769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

