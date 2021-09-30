Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.26

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 14261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

