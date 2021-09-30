Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Poshmark has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

