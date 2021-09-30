Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 million, a PE ratio of 272.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

