Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PRAX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 84,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

