Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,505 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $94,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 9,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

