Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $23,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

