Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 115,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kirby worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

