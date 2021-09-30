Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.