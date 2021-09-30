ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.82. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,097 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

