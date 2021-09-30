ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 276.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 11,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,591. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

