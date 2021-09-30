ProQR Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,917 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

PRQR opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $404.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.56.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

