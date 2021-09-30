ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.
