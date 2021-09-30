Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 944 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

SPG stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

