Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $68.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.