Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

VIS opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $141.20 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

