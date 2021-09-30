Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.50 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

