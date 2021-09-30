Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

